Delhi deputy CM Sisodia tells officials to submit weekly progress report

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed all department heads to submit a weekly status report of all important proposals and ongoing projects to concerned ministers and the copy of the same should also be sent to the lieutenant governor and chief minister.

The office order by the deputy CM quoted rule 17 of transaction of business rules (TBR), 1993, which mandates all department heads to file a weekly statement showing the particulars of important proposals, or matter disposed of in the department by the minister, the secretary and the other officers during the preceding week.

Sisodia directed officials that the statement shall be submitted by 5pm every Monday or the next working day, if it is a holiday.

Government officials said reiteration of the TBR would strengthen the scrutiny of individual projects and would lead to better project management. The development, however, comes at a time when the relationship between the ministers and the bureaucracy is strained.

While the AAP ministers have repeatedly accused the bureaucrats of ‘insubordination’ as they report to the L-G, the IAS and DANICS officers’ association had adopted a resolution against the ‘behaviour’ of AAP ministers.

A day after the meeting of officers’ association, Sisodia had hit out at the officers, labelling them as ‘non-performers’ who fail to deliver.

“It is hereby directed, under rule 17 of the Transaction of Business of Government of NCT of Delhi Rules 1993 (TBR), that the concerned administrative secretary shall submit a statement indicating the current status of important proposals/matters related to his/her department, the progress made during every week, the expected timeline by which the same will be achieved and also the constraints and coordination which may be required,” the order said.

In case of the long-term projects, whose expected completion time exceeds one month, each project shall be broken into important sub-projects and timeline of each sub-project be given at the time of first reporting.

“Thereafter, the same reporting mechanism described above will be followed in respect of each sub-project,” the order said.