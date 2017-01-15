Delhi: Duped of Rs36 lakh, three men kidnap two, all five arrested

Three men allegedly kidnapped a person who with another accomplice had reportedly duped them of Rs36 lakh on the pretext of running a ponzi scheme.

All the five men involved in both the crimes — duping and kidnapping —were arrested. They have been identified as Aman Kumar, Pankaj Trehan and Akash (kidnapping), while Manoj and Khushal (cheating).

On January 12, a woman filed a complaint at the Shakarpur police station that her brother Khushal went out on January 11 around 7.30 pm but did not return.

She received a call from unidentified men asking for a ransom of Rs36 lakh for letting her brother free. The complainant also received text messages demanding ransom.

During investigations, the call details and last locations of the victim as well as the kidnappers were tracked and analysed.

Based on the phone locations, a police team searched for the accused at various places, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung, Chanakyapuri, Dwarka and Najafgarh.

Police said the accused kept changing their locations and switched off their phones as the former started conducting raids. However, on January 13 early in the morning the culprits switched on their mobile phones again and their location was traced to Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

The team apprehended Aman and got the victim Khushal released.

Khushal told police that Pankaj and Akash called him to meet them in Connaught Place and later took him to a hotel in Gurgaon. With his disclosure, raids were conducted and both Pankaj and Akash were nabbed.

During questioning, the accused told police that Khushal Chopra enticed them to invest in a Bulgaria-based company — One Coin. Khushal reportedly convinced them that One Coin was registered under the Reserve Bank of India. Khushal introduced them to another person Manoj as the director of the company. He convinced them to invest money in the company on the promise that the deposited amount would double in three months.

The three men invested Rs 36 lakh. However, neither did they receive a profit nor even their principal amount.

Deputy commissioner of police (east), Omvir Singh said, “We again conducted detailed searches on the company, it came to light that One Coin is a Bulgaria-based company and they are running a parallel economy in Bulgaria and are causing huge financial losses to the Bulgarian government by using crypto currency.”