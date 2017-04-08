Delhi: Food delivery man arrested for thefts at student PGs in Munirka

A 20-year-old man who delivered food to students near JNU campus was arrested for his involvement in at least 17 theft cases. The young man told police that most of the students and youths living in Munirka – opposite JNU campus - were half asleep when he went to deliver food to them. Their laptops, phones and other belongings used to unattended.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said 17 cases have been solved with Noor Islam’s arrest. Two laptops and six cell phones have been recovered.

“Since it is situated close to JNU and IIT, Munirka is sought after by students. Several dhabas and people offer home-cooked food packets to the students residing in several paying guest (PG) accommodations in the area. Noor, who used to deliver food to several such students, observed that most students were not careful about their belongings as they were either tired or busy in studies,” said Biswal.

Read more

Police said in the past months, many cases of thefts were reported from Munirka. In most cases, students lost their laptop, phone and other electronic items. “Most of the incidents were reported around time when delivery boys used to bring food.On April 4, our officer received information about a delivery boy who was carrying a laptop. Our team reached the spot and nabbed Noor, who failed to explain how he got the laptop,” said an officer.

Noor initially claimed he was carrying the laptop for a friend and but later confessed to his crime. He told the police that he had stolen the laptop on March 21 from a girls’ hostel in Munirka. Police also recovered six cell phones that he had stolen from different places. Noor is a native of West Bengal. Police said none of the students suspected him because he was friendly.

Police said they are investigating if there is a gang involved or if there are others like Noor who buy stolen items.