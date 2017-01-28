Delhi: Gang of car thieves busted, aspiring model among five arrested

Police on Saturday arrested five people from southwest Delhi and busted a gang of carjackers associated with notorious car thief Manoj Bakkarwala, who is behind bars.

According to the police, the kingpin of the gang, Ratan Chopra alias Masood, was among those who were arrested on Saturday. Four stolen SUVs and cars, one pistol and two cartridges were recovered from the possession of the five accused, who had more than two dozen cases of carjacking and vehicle thefts registered against them.

Among the five arrested on Saturday was a model-turned-gym instructor from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sharvesh Kumar Sharma. Police said Sharma won the title of Mr Agra twice and had also done modelling for some famous brands.

“Sharma wanted to become Mr India some day and for that he needed money. He, therefore, allegedly joined Masood’s gang to make quick money through easy means. Sharma initially came in contact with Masood as a customer and wanted to buy a Hyundai i20 car that was available with Masood. Masood promised to gift him the car and asked him to join him,” said a senior police officer. The other arrested persons were identified as Ajay Verma, Anshu Singh and Ankush.

Surender Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said that the arrests came following investigations conducted by the district’s anti auto theft squad led by ACP Rajinder Singh and inspector Raj Kumar.

“On January 22, the team received information that the gang members would come to Dwarka’s Sector 28 area to steal a car. A trap was laid accordingly and Masood was nabbed along with Ajay and Anshu after they arrived in a stolen car. Their interrogation led to the arrest of the other three and recovery of three more stolen vehicles, including a Fortuner SUV,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Masood said that he was a school dropout after which he came in touch with petty criminals and began committing small crimes. He later came in contact with Manoj Bakkarwala and started committing carjackings, robberies and vehicle thefts with him.

“After Bakkarwala’s arrest, Masood formed his own gang and continued his criminal activities. He was previously involved in 20 cases,” added Kumar.