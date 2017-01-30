Delhi gang war: Group behind murder of gangster Manjeet Mahal’s father identified, no arrests yet

Ruling out the role of Krishan Pehalwan’s men in the murder of jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal’s father, the Delhi Police on Monday said it was the gang led by brothers, Jyoti alias Baba and Kapil Sangwan, who gunned down the 74-year-old man on Sunday.

Investigators have identified one person from the rival gang who was involved in the assault that left Mahal’s father, Shri Kishan, dead on Sunday morning. But no arrests were made at the time of filing this report.

Four to five men in a Scorpio car had arrived outside Kishan’s home in Najafgarh’s Mitraon village and fired 15-20 rounds at Kishan just as he was about to step into his house after buying vegetables. Having received bullet injuries in his head and chest, Kishan died on the spot.

Since Mahal’s house is well secured with at least half a dozen CCTVs at the main gate, the entire incident was captured on camera. However, police in their probe found that a motorcycle’s registration number plate had been fixed on the car to conceal the identity of the killers.

But the CCTV footage and police’s ground investigation led to the identification of the gang behind the assault that threatens to revive bloody gang wars in the region.

First on the police’s radar was Krishan Pehalwan, a gangster who was elected as an MCD councillor and is also the brother of slain ex-MLA Bharat Singh. Since Mahal was the alleged mastermind of Singh’s murder two years ago, police suspected Pehalwan’s men carried out a revenge attack.

But Pehalwan denied the allegations and said he had no enmity with Mahal’s father. The probe too did not find his involvement. The police then focused their attention on the role of the Jyoti-Kapil gang as the two groups were involved in a bitter rivalry that began in December, 2015.

It all started with Mahal and his associate, Nafe Singh alias Mantri, gunning down Jyoti’s brother-in-law, Sunil who was also known in the area as ‘doctor’. The Jyoti-Kapil gang had struck the very same night, killing Mantri’s father and wounding his mother and wife.

Over the next few months, the Jyoti-Kapil gang allegedly gunned down two more people associated with Mahal. One was a driver and the other was a friend. “But the revenge killings have continued with the murder of Mahal’s father,” said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police.

Several teams have been constituted to identify and nab the suspects. Six people were detained and dozens questioned until Monday, but no arrests were made. “We are zeroing in on the suspects and should be able to arrest the assailants soon,” the officer added.