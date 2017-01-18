Delhi girl eyes gears up for world title after triumphant pageant win

She has styled international personalities including pop stars Britney Spears and Rihanna, has a Guinness World Record under her belt, and now has even become the face of beauty and tourism for India, but Delhi girl Ishika Taneja does not want to stop just yet.

After being selected from 6000 applicants, Ishika went through several tough rounds, a strict diet and training regimen and came out as the pageant winner of the Miss Tourism India 2016-17. She will now be competing for the world title in Spain next month and wants to be the first Indian to win it. “It is an honour winning this title and I plan to do justice to it. There are so many names that come to mind to whom I want to dedicate this win to, but my mom and dad come first to mind.. They have supported me with my choices and my journey and continue to do so each day,” says Taneja. “There is a long way ahead for the Miss World Tourism title, but preparations are in full-swing and hopefully I’ll be bringing the title home.”

Delhi girl Ishika Taneja poses after winning the Miss India Tourism title.

Taneja believes in pushing her boundaries and has always been very focused about what she wants to achieve. About her next conquest she says, “Bollywood for sure. I want to win this title and appear as the face for tourism, but at the same time, I have been getting quite a few offers from some of the best directors in the film industry and will finalise something super soon.”