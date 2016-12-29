Delhi government to upgrade, restructure teacher education institutions

The Delhi government has decided to restructure and upgrade the teacher education institutions of the city.

In a meeting on Wednesday, education minister Manish Sisodia said the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) will be upgraded.

“Recognising the primacy of building strong academic and institutional foundation to bring reforms in education the decision has been taken,”said Sisodia.

The number of academic faculty positions at SCERT and DIETs will be increased from 240 to over 600. The pay-scales and qualifications will also be upgraded to the University Grants Commission (UGC) levels.

Two new DIETs will also be opened. There are nine DIET’s in the city at present.

“The restructuring exercise will be carried out under the advice of an expert committee setup by SCERT, and under the guidelines of MHRD’s (ministry of human resource development) centrally-sponsored scheme on teacher education,” Sisodia added.

Strengthening of SCERT was one of the charter of demands which HT had raised and submitted to the government in September.