Delhi govt to make fresh selection of guest teachers

The Delhi government will invite fresh applications for guest teaching positions in its school and will appoint teachers based on merit.

The government’s move is a change of stance as it had earlier allowed the already employed guest teachers to continue in the last two years.

The move comes two days after a group of guest teachers protested against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a government function. The function was organised to announce measures taken by the government for the benefit of guest teachers, that included 40-90% hike in their salaries.

“The government is doing so much for the guest teachers and yet the teachers are playing politics. They did ‘chakka jam’ outside the venue. This move will send a signal to teachers that this kind of politics will not be tolerated,” sources said.

The government will invite applications in March 2017 for the next academic session. “Principals’ feedback will also be taken while hiring the teachers,” said sources.

After it came to power in 2015, the government ordered continuation of existing teachers, who were engaged in 2014, and the same teachers have been teaching in schools till now.

“Earlier, guest teachers were employed for 10 months every year. They had to apply afresh the next year. The government stopped that system and allowed them to continue. But a small group of politically motivated guest teachers are holding these protests,” sources said.

Recently, the CM had announced that around 16,000 guest teachers will now get an increased fixed monthly salary instead of daily wages.

He said that teachers who have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will receive a 90% hike while those who have not will receive a 44% hike. Out of the 15,678 teachers teaching in over 1,100 government schools, 12,048 teachers have cleared the CTET.

At present guest teachers get daily wages in the range of Rs 700-900 per day and have no weekly offs. Assistant primary teachers will now get a monthly salary of R 32,200, TGT teachers will get R 33,120 and PGT teachers will get R 34,100.

The file has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung for his approval.

Sources said the government is also contemplating to hire around 9,500 teachers through Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).