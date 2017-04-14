Delhi govt will form SC/ST commission after MCD polls: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the Delhi government will form a Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national capital after the municipal corporations elections in the city.

According to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, the city has over 28 lakh scheduled caste population as per the 2011 census. The book, however, does not give any number about the scheduled tribe population in the city.

“There are several Commissions in Delhi, but the city does not have a dedicated body for the SC and ST communities. After MCD polls, we will bring a law to form a Commission for SC and ST in order to provide justice to the people of these communities,” he told reporters after paying tributes to the statue of BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in the premises of Delhi Assembly.

The Opposition described the announcement as an attempt to woo Dalits ahead of the civic polls.

The Delhi government currently has dedicated commissions for other backward classes, safai karmacharis, women and child welfare. Delhi government officials said the in order to constitute the commission the Delhi Cabinet will have to clear a Bill that will have to be passed in Delhi assembly before taking Centre’s assent.

Kejriwal’s promise comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party received a humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat.

“The truth is that Kejriwal has so far deliberately not filled up the post of SC & ST welfare minister for more than eight months after dismissal of Sandeep Kumar. Out of the 11 scheduled caste AAP MLAs in the assembly, he did not find anyone fit enough to fill the gap,” said Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly..