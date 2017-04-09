Delhi govt will sell unused lands to make city slum-free

To fund the slum-free city project, the Delhi government has proposed to sell off land lying unused for years. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has identified 80 plots under the department, which can be sold to earn R 100 crore.

“There are over 1,000 land pockets available with DUSIB and the plots are 800 square feet and in the middle of big plots. This cannot be used for commercial purpose so we have proposed to sell it off. After getting approval from the government, we will initiate the process. The money will be used for public welfare,” said a DUSIB official.

Once the proposal is cleared, the department will prepare the plan to sell off other lands, which are lying unused. The department is also planning to auction around 7000 square metre of land in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden for construction of hotel.

“We aim to fetch at least R 400 crore from it. Most of our revenue comes from the land given on lease and for years we have land lying unused resulting into losses. After conducting a review, the government has asked to use the land for commercial purposes. The land in west and outer Delhi will be used for the construction of 27,000 flats in west and outer Delhi and other land will be used for commercial purpose,” the official added

DUSIB had also invited tender for allotment of open ground Raja Garden for ten months for the purpose of marriages, Social or cultural event. “We are also exploring option to use land as parking site and earn revenue. We are not a profit making department as we are into building shelters for homeless and constructing homes for slum dwellers. But the new government has suggested that land can be used for temporarily for commercial purpose,” the official said.

Sources said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) also owe them around R 20,000 crore as they are utilising the DUSIB’s land. DUSIB said that they are not able to earn much from freehold policy of JJ plots the department has also incurred losses for allotting lands at inter-departmental rates instead of circle rates to various agencies.