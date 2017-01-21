Delhi HC leaves decision over assembly secretary appointment to new L-G

The Delhi high court on Friday said it has left it to the lieutenant governor to decide on reviewing the order of repatriating the assembly secretary.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva told the Delhi government that the court would take a decision in the matter only if L-G Anil Baijal chose not to.

The court was hearing a plea of the Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel challenging the then L-G Najeeb Jung’s order repatriating the Delhi Assembly Secretary Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, an officer belonging to Newsreader-cum-Translator (Telugu) cadre to All India Radio (AIR), its parent organisation.

Goel, however, refused to relieve the officer saying his decision was solely aimed at “upholding the Constitution”.

The Speaker sought his extension for another two years, but AIR turned it down and, thereafter, the L-G ordered his repatriation.The court was told that discussion between Goel and AIR’s director general failed to resolve the impasse.

Suryadevara has served in the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker for five years and that of the Rajya Sabha chairman for over six years.

He was appointed to the post of Delhi assembly secretary in July 2015 for a year, on expiry of which AIR had directed him to return.

The court posted the matter for February 2.