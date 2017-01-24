 Delhi high court to hear plea in nursery admission case | delhi | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi high court to hear plea in nursery admission case

nursery admissions 2017 Updated: Jan 24, 2017 10:45 IST
Highlight Story

A child looks at the notice board about nursery admission at a school in Karol Bagh in New Delhi. (Ravi Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi high court will on Tuesday hear a case relating to nursery admission notification issued by the state government that made it mandatory for private unaided minority schools to admit students in the unreserved category on the basis of neighbourhood criteria.

In the last hearing, the court had stayed the Delhi government’s notification for 15 to 20 minority schools.

As per the new set of guidelines approved by Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, all applicants living in the neighbourhood of the school will be given priority over those living further away.

Apart from this, the other pointers include giving no preference to girl children and no guidelines for siblings in the same school.

The admission process for nursery classes started on January 15 and will continue till January 31. Around 260 schools have approached the court against notification.

tags

more from nursery admissions 2017

Recommended for you