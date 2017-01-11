Delhi murder: Hired killer, drug and lethal injection stolen from AIIMS

A physiotherapist arrested for the murder of a 28-year-old bank manager in north Delhi stole an anaesthetic from AIIMS to make the lethal cocktail he injected his victim with, Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday.

Ravi Kumar, who worked with Kotak Mahindra died on Monday, two days after Prem Singh jabbed him in Sadar Bazaar, where the bank branch was. Prem was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for the hit by a friend, Anish Yadav, who claimed to be in love with Kumar’s wife, police said.

“We haven’t received any theft report but if the police are investigating, we will fully cooperate with them,” Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS, said.

Singh was with his cousin, who was to undergo a surgery at AIIMS, when he heard two doctors discuss the side effects of the anaesthesia. It gave him the idea that an injection could be used to murder Kumar and make a quick buck, a source said.

When the cousin was called for a pre-surgery check-up on December 27, Singh stole a bottle of Midazolam, an anaesthetic, from the hospital, police sources said.

Singh told police he had planned to use only Midazolam, thinking Kumar would die of a drug overdose. But, he wanted a foolproof plan. He searched on the Net for drugs which in combination with Midazolam could be fatal.

He zeroed on Fortwin, an opioid used to treat pain, and Phenergan, which is used to treat allergy symptoms. He and Yadav bought the drugs and two masks from a chemist.

Police, who are waiting for the post-mortem report, have contacted AIIMS and have sought assistance in the investigation.

Yadav and Ravi’s wife were dating in college but the woman ended the relationship when he was arrested on charges of rape, sources said.

Ravi Kumar married in July.