Delhi horror: Minor girl kidnapped, confined, sold twice and raped by four men for four months

A 15-year-old girl, who left her Chhattisgarh home in October 2016 after a fight with her mother, was kidnapped from New Delhi Railway station allegedly by a human trafficker, who confined her in his south Delhi room and raped her for several days with the help of his live-in partner.

The girl was allegedly sold twice, gang-raped by three men for about four months during which she was kept captive at various places in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. She was rescued on February 2 by a border security force (BSF) personnel with the help of the Delhi Police.

While the three men, who purchased the girl and subjected her to sexual, mental and physical torture, were arrested from Delhi and Faridabad on February 3 and February 4, the couple fled and remained underground for over two months. They were arrested on April 11 from south Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan after the police were tipped off about their presence in the locality.

The girl, who was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), is staying in a children’s home. She refused to go back to her family at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and told the CWC that despite being a minor her family will force her into marriage, said police.

The girl’s sufferings, a senior police officer said, started in October 2016 when she fled her home after a fight with her mother, who wanted her to marry a man double her age. She boarded a train and reached New Delhi railway station. She was wandering at the railway station when an alleged human trafficker, Arman, spotted her.

Offering her a job and shelter, Arman allegedly lured her to his room in Sarai Kale Khan village where he stayed with his live-in partner Haseena. The two reportedly confined her in the room and Arman raped her for almost 15 days.

The couple allegedly sold the girl for Rs70,000 to a man named Pappu Yadav, who took her to his native village at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and raped her for several days. Yadav then took her to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and forcibly married her.

Yadav finally brought her to his rented room in Haryana’s Faridabad, where he worked as a labourer in a private factory. He allegedly confined her in the room for over a month during which he tortured her sexually, mentally and physically.

On January 30, 2017, the girl managed to escape from Yadav’s confinement but ended up meeting Haseena again at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Haseena apologised for her mistakes and convinced the girl that she will take care of her.

“Haseena then gave the girl a spiked drink and confined her to her room after she fell unconscious. The couple sold her again, this time to Mohammad Afroz for Rs 2,000. Afroz along with his friend Mohammad Zakir gang-raped her for two days near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station behind platform number 1,” said the officer.

On February 1, the girl escaped again from their captivity but was located the next day by Haseena and Afroz, who allegedly wanted to sell her a third time. While they were dragging her to Haseena’s room, a BSF jawan spotted her and called the women helpline number 181. A police team rescued the girl.

Romil Baaniya, DCP (southeast), said a case was registered and Afroz, Zakir and Yadav were arrested from Delhi and Faridabad. “Arman and Haseena fled but we have caught them as well,” he said.