Delhi journo was attacked with stone for objecting to public drinking, 3 held

The Delhi Police detained three men on Friday for the attack on a 45-year-old freelance journalist. The three are alleged drug addicts and live in JJ Colony in Ashok Vihar. The detention came two days after journalist Aparna Kalra was attacked in a public park, where she had gone for an evening walk.

Sources said one of the men had attacked Kalra with a stone after she objected to them drinking in the park. Kalra had raised an alarm, following which one of them hit her with a stone and fled. The stone used in the attack was found near the spot.

Police had registered a case of attempt to murder. In a brief conversation soon after the attack, Kalra told the police she was assaulted by two people.The police are reportedly looking at robbery, harassment and personal enmity and have questioned more than 100 suspects in Ashok Vihar, Bharat Nagar and nearby areas.

Kalra was admitted to the hospital with severe head injuries. She was stable, conscious and talking, doctors said on Friday. Kalra is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) for haematoma or blood clot in her brain.

“She is conscious, and is speaking,” said a source in the hospital.

Kalra suffered severe brain injuries after she was attacked by an unidentified person at a public park in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Wednesday. She was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood by passersby, one of whom informed the police.

Kalra’s sister had brought her to the Fortis Hospital’s emergency at 9.20pm on Wednesday. She suffered frontal-lobe fractures in her skull.

Ashok Vihar horror A 45-year-old freelance journalist, Aparna Kalra (in pic), suffered serious brain injuries after being attacked by unkown suspects when she went out on a walk in a park close to her home in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Wednesday. 6.15pm Aparna Kalra leaves home for a walk in the nearby park. 6.45pm She is attacked on the head with a heavy object. A visitor in the park spots her lying injured. She requests him to take her home or inform her sister. The man takes Kalra’s address and rushes to inform her family. He reaches the correct building but can’t find the flat. Another visitor spots her. He informs police. She is rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and later moved to Fortis Hospital by her family. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS:

1. Did Aparna Kalra do any stories that offended people?

2. Was she attacked by drug addicts who frequent the park?

3. Did an altercation happen with someone leading to the attack?

4. Was the attack planned by someone in her domestic or professional space?



Residents had found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood at an Ashok Vihar park on Wednesday evening, where she had gone for her evening stroll at around 6.15pm.

“She was brought in by her sister, who had earlier taken her to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, which referred her to Fortis. She had a lot of fluid (cerebrospinal fluid) collection in her brain cavities, and underwent an emergency surgery to remove it at late night,” said a doctor treating her at Fortis.