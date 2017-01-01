Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office joins Twitter

The office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday joined Twitter, a day after Anil Baijal took over as the new L-G from Najeeb Jung.

In a departure from the past, the L-G office joined the social media platform which was described by an official as an effort “for more productive engagement with media and fellow citizens”.

“My dear fellow citizens of Delhi, wish you a very happy and peaceful 2017 with Almighty’s blessings for good health, happiness & prosperity,” the first tweet from the handle @LtGovDelhi read.

Several people including deputy CM Manish Sisodia followed the account, LG office “followed” three people — President Pranab Mukerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Twitter.

While the L-G office and the previous L-G Najeeb Jung stayed away from Twitter, most AAP leaders including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are active on Twitter. Amid the regular run-ins with the LG office, AAP leaders had attacked the previous L-G on several occasions on the medium.