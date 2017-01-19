Delhi L-G Baijal cracks down on encroachments, illegal parking for jam-free Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered the removal of encroachments, and unauthorised parking under flyovers and near U-turns across the city to ensure smooth traffic in the city.

In a meeting, which was attended by senior officials of agencies, including the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the three municipal corporations (north, south and east), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the transport department, Baijal expressed concern over regular traffic jams in the city.

“Critical bottlenecks and congestion points should be identified by the traffic police and measures should be taken to remove them. Unauthorised parking and encroachments under flyovers and U-turns be removed and the area be fenced and beautified,” a statement released by L-G’s office read.

Baijal asked the Delhi Traffic Police to set up a task force in coordination with other agencies concerned for uniformity in decision-making and focused efforts on the ground.

Read: Kejriwal-Baijal bonhomie marks event to inaugurate 10 skill centres at homeless shelters

Baijal also directed the traffic police to procure red-light violation detection cameras and automatic number plate reader cameras and install them at identified locations at the earliest.

“Strict action should be taken against speeding vehicles and persons using mobile phones while driving. No offenders to be spared,” he said.

He reiterated the need for a uniform parking policy for Delhi and said it needs to be prepared by the civic corporations and the transport department at the earliest.