Delhi L-G Baijal orders formation of panel to study causes of violence against women

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty to constitute a study group comprising eminent sociologists, psychologists and experts to study and analyse the root causes of offences against women and recommend corrective action.

The L-G directed formation of a standing committee of senior officers of Delhi Police and Delhi government for a structured mechanism to coordinate on women safety-related issues and take appropriate action.

The directions came during a fortnightly review meeting on law and order. The agenda of Thursday’s meeting was safety of women.

In a departure from the past, senior Delhi government officials attended the meeting, besides senior police officers.

“On the study group, the L-G directed that an appropriate proposal should be put up before him after consulting all stake holders. The standing committee would comprise representatives from Delhi Police and officers of the women & child department and education department of the Delhi government,” an official said.

The action taken report has to be submitted to the L-G over the issue within one month.

Other directions include adequate number of public toilets and night shelters for women, sufficient number of crèches, day care centre for children, particularly in resettlements, slums and and areas dominated by migrant labours.

The excise department was directed to conduct a special drive to check underage drinking and take action.

Officials said the police were was advised to share a list of vulnerable routes and dark spots with agencies concerned, which will give a status report on corrective action.

“The chief secretary has been directed by the L-G to coordinate and ensure action on all the points zeroed in on in the meeting as per rules,” an official said.

