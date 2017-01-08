Delhi L-G inspects cleanliness on Saket streets

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal conducted an on-ground check of cleanliness efforts put in by different agencies in south Delhi’s Saket on Sunday.

He appointed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner as the nodal officer for coordination among various agencies for sanitation in the city. He also vowed to conduct regular inspections in the city.

Soon after his visit, the L-G office tweeted, “Keeping the city and its public spaces clean and ensuring organised parking will be amongst his high priorities”.

Baijal’s visit to Saket was the first such inspection by him after taking over as the Delhi L-G on December 31.

“The L-G stressed on having an implementable parking policy at the earliest, with active participation of all stakeholders like the municipal corporations, DDA, transport department, PWD and Delhi Police etc. The PWD has also been asked to beautify the open spaces under flyovers,” an official said.

The inspection included a visit to the BRT corridor, Press Enclave Road, Aurobindo Marg to Ring Road, (Safdarjung Hospital to RK Puram) and Outer Ring Road (at Munirka).

The L-G was accompanied by senior officials including SDMC commissioner Puneet Goyal, DDA vice-chairman Uday Pratap Singh, secretary to L-G Vijay Kumar, and K Kamaraj, special CP Delhi Police, amongst others.

Following the inspection, he also chaired a meeting at the office of deputy commissioner, south MCD, at Green Park with officers of various departments, where he emphasised taking action on several issues including solid waste management, removal of ‘malba’ from pavements, public spaces, providing children with proper spaces to play by ‘freeing up ‘parks from garbage and parked vehicles, besides beautification of area under the flyovers and unclogging the U-turns.