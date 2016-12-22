Najeeb Jung resigns as Delhi L-G, Arvind Kejriwal calls it a ‘surprise’

Delhi’s Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigned on Thursday, with his office saying he will return to his first love – academics .

Jung has sent his resignation to the Centre. The reason behind his surprise decision was not immediately known.

In a statement issued by Raj Niwas secretariat, Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor of Delhi”.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Modi government in the past of “destroying Delhi through the L-G”, with Jung transferring several officials of the city-state, sparking face-offs between the Aam Aadmi Party regime and the Centre’s representative.

Ever since returning to power with an overwhelming majority in 2014, Kejriwal has had several showdowns with the Centre for administrative control of key departments, including police. In his statement released on Thursday, the L-G also thanked Kejriwal “for his association in the last two years”.

Kejriwal tweeted minutes after news of Jung’s resignation broke: “Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours.”

तमाम खट्टे मीठे अनुभवों के बावजूद कह सकता हूँ कि नजीब जंग साहब के साथ हमने मिलकर दिल्ली के लिए बहुत अच्छा काम किया। भविष्य के लिए शुभकानाएं। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 22, 2016

Read here his interview to Hindustan Times after the Delhi HC ruled that the L-G is ‘the administrator’ of Delhi

Jung thanked the people of Delhi “for all their support and affection, especially during the one year’s President Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly”.

Jung, a former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the Madhya Pradesh Cadre and former vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, was the 20th Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. He was sworn to office in 2013 by the UPA government.

In an interview to Hindustan Times last year, Jung had spoken about what he would like to do after his retirement: “...Daryaganj is not the place I would like to retire. In fact, Delhi is not the city I would like to retire. It is a very harsh city that only cares for VIPs, where the poor have lost their voice. It is a city where money counts for a lot. That may not be best for the society.”