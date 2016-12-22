Najeeb Jung quits as Delhi L-G: Times when he clashed with Kejriwal govt

In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Without citing reasons, Jung’s office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

Here are the flashpoints when the AAP government and Najeeb Jung did not see eye to eye:

Turf war over anti-corruption branch

• Delhi government appointed SS Yadav as ACB chief; L-G appointed MS Meena as ACB chief.

• AAP government passed a resolution against a MHA notification that gave the purview of ‘services’ to Lt-Governor.

Transfer, posting of officers

• AAP government opposed appointment of Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary.

• AAP government opposed the appointment of Dharam Pal as home secretary and gave additional charge of home to principal secretary to CM, Rajendra Kumar. Dharam Pal was later transferred out of Delhi and SN Sahai was appointed new home secretary.

• AAP government accused L-G and the Centre of obstructing crackdown on tax defaulters when VAT commissioner Vijay Kumar was transferred out of Delhi

• Post HC order of August 5, 2016, AAP govt alleged that Jung transferred officers handling key projects like Mohalla clinics and education reforms

Showdown over govt decisions

A number of orders passed by the AAP government were not cleared by the L-G:

1. Increase stamp duty and circle rate of agricultural land.

2. Suspension order of two DANICS officers by Satyendar Jain.

3. Setting up commission of inquiry to probe alleged CNG fitness scam, irregularities in DDCA.

4. Proposal to introduce app-based bus aggregator service in city.

5. Jung quashed the appointment of DERC chief Krishna Saini.

6. AAP govt alleged that Jung did not clear a file related to creation of 9,000 new posts for teachers.

7. Jung dissolved Delhi Wakf Board.

8. AAP govt alleged Jung did not clear the Mohalla Sabha proposal.

9. Major tiff between the L-G and the AAP govt over the appointment of three-member Shunglu committee to review the decision by the Delhi government taken before the HC order which made it clear that the L-G was the administrative head of NCT Delhi.

10. Face off over foreign tours by Delhi ministers after L-G sought details of the expenditure. Jung had faxed deputy CM Manish Sisodia to cut short his Finland trip at the height of the dengue outbreak in the Capital in September.

