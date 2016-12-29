Delhi: Rohit Tandon, held in money laundering case, to be produced in court

Lawyer Rohit Tandon, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case, will be produced before a court on Thursday.

The Crime Branch and Delhi Police had earlier on December 11 carried out raids at the office of his firm T&T Law and seized nearly Rs. 13.5 crore, of which Rs 2.6 crore was in new banknotes released after demonetisation. The ED had booked a PMLA case against him based on the police FIR.

The Enforcement Directorate had been questioning Tandon for the last few days and suspects that he was also allegedly instrumental in the illegal conversion of demonetised currency worth about Rs 60 crore in purported connivance with Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha and arrested Kotak Bank manager in Delhi Ashish Kumar.

With Tandon’s arrest, the investigative agencies have now nabbed some of the major players of the two high-profile black money rackets unearthed post the note ban.

While Reddy has been arrested by the CBI from Chennai, Lodha and Kumar have already been arrested by the ED apart from two others in Chennai.

The agency has been questioning Lodha and Tandon and even brought both of them face-to-face. Sources claimed that as the required information was not coming forth from Tandon, he had to be taken into custody.

“Tandon is required for custodial interrogation,” they said.

The lawyer was earlier also separately searched by the tax department where it was said that he declared undisclosed income worth over Rs 125 crore to the taxman.

The two cases involving Tandon and Reddy are being probed by at least four lead agencies of the country including the ED, I-T department, CBI and Delhi Police.

The Reddy case pertains to Chennai where the Income Tax department has made the biggest detection of unaccounted income of over Rs 142 crore.