Delhi LG office orders action against fake Twitter handles in Anil Baijal’s name

The Delhi lieutenant governor’s office has asked the police to act against fake Twitter handles in the name of Anil Baijal putting out misleading posts critical of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government in the state.

In fact, two such accounts @AnilBaijal_LG and @AnilBaijal_ were seen the day the former home secretary was appointed to the post. The latter of the two handles has been suspended while the former has over 280 followers since December 28.

It was only on Sunday that the LG office made its official Twitter debut with the handle being @LtGovDelhi. Over 2,200 people are following it as of now.

“LG office has asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter and initiate strict action against those who are running fake accounts of the Lt Governor,” sources said, adding the matter will also be taken up with the authorities of microblogging site, if needed.

Going by the posts, including on the Najeeb Jung- appointed Shunglu Committee to look into the decisions of the AAP government, the virtual imposters seem well aware of the tussle between the city government and Baijal’s predecessor.

“Jung has left behind 400 files of the Delhi government. Now I am in a dilemma as to whether to approve or return them,” reads one tweet by fake handle @AnilBaijal_.

Another fake handle, @AnilBaijal_LG, taunted Kejriwal saying, “Sir, using such language does not behove you irrespective of differences of opinion”, referring to the CM’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jung did not have any social media presence.