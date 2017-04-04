Delhi LG seeks solicitor general’s advice in clearing bills of Kejriwal’s lawyer

Lt Governor Anil Baijal is learnt to have sought solicitor general Ranjit Kumar’s advice in clearing bills of a top lawyer who has been fighting for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case in a city court.

The move by Baijal comes after the law department of Delhi government, responding to a note by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, said that LG’s permission for clearing the bills was necessary.

In December, Sisodia had asked for releasing appearance fee to noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani who has been fighting defamation case slapped against Kejriwal by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, sources said.

They said that the amount of pending dues to the noted lawyer is around Rs 3 crore and the law department had opinioned that why Delhi government should foot the bills when the case is not related to the city administration.

Sources said that the Lt Governor is learnt to have written to Kumar seeking his advice on whether the payment should be cleared or not.