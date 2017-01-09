 Delhi likely to be colder till Friday, says Met dept | delhi | Hindustan Times
Delhi likely to be colder till Friday, says Met dept

delhi Updated: Jan 09, 2017 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
The Met department has forecast that temperature will plummet in the coming days from tomorrow. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The city will be colder in the coming days with the temperature likely to drop further, said the weather department.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast showed that the temperature may plunge by two to four degrees from Tuesday and will remain low till Friday.

“With the eastward movement of the western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over north Pakistan and neighbourhood, dry north-westerly cold winds at lower and middle levels are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India from 10th night to 13th January morning,” the forecast issued by IMD read.

The maximum temperature on Monday also remained low and settled at 19.3 degree Celsius. Shallow to moderate fog during early morning hours delayed 41 trains.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average though three degrees less than Sunday’s maximum temperature, a Met department official said.

Visibility was recorded at 800 metres at 5.30am at Safdarjung which dropped to 600 metres at 8.30am and improved to 1000 metres at 11.30am.

At Palam, visibility was 600 metres at 5.30am. It dropped to 150 metres at 8.30am and was recorded at 300 metres at 11.30am. It improved to 1,200 metres at 2.30pm, the official said.

The humidity oscillated between 100% and 65%.

