Delhi likely to feel the burn next week as heat wave expected, temperatures to hit 43 degree C

Next week will likely see temperatures reaching highs of 41-43°C, weather department officials said on Friday, predicting a heatwave that is expected to last at least till Thursday.

Ravinder Vishan, the in-charge at the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), said the expected rise in temperatures is because of a “subsidence of air mass” — the formation of a high pressure in the atmosphere that in turn drives up the temperature.

The last few days has seen mercury hovering near 37-39°C mark before it reached 40.6°C on Saturday.

From Sunday, the temperatures will stay more than around 4-6°C above what is normal for this time of the year, though spells of sudden heatwaves are not unusual for this time of the month.

The minimum temperature is expected to stay around the 20°C mark.

Mercury rises across several places

Many parts of northern India also experienced hot weather, with temperatures hovering around the 40 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius while Barmer sizzled at 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The conditions intensified in Odisha as well with at least 13 places hovering above 40 degree Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted rain or thundershower at one or two places over coastal and interior districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi under the impact of a well marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

In Punjab and Haryana, the mercury settled above the 40 degrees mark in many places of both the state, with Hisar recording a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal limits.

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning that heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts in Telangana on Sunday.