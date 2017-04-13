Delhi: Man gets seven years in jail for robbing phone at knifepoint

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for robbing a 19-year-old man of his mobile at knifepoint in broad day light at a public area in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony.

A Delhi court found the accused, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, guilty for committing the offences punishable under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Panel Code.

Section 397 of the IPC carries imprisonment of not less than seven years.

While pronouncing the judgement, the court observed that “incident of thefts and robbery from public places by the miscreants is reported daily in the society. The unscrupulous persons commit such acts without feeling any repentance or remorse for the same. Stringent punishment needs to be awarded to such offenders so that other persons do not dare to indulge in such criminal activities in the future.”

The crime had taken place on December 29, 2014 at noon at a bus stand near Punjab National Bank in Sunlight Colony. The complainant, Mohit Maan, a student of Diploma in Education, was on his way to his college. When he reached the bus stand, he felt that somebody was removing things from his pocket.

Maan quickly turned and caught the hand of Kumar. The latter took out a knife and allegedly began threatening him.

“He put the knife on my back and threatened me to move silently towards a corner. He told me he would stab me if I raise my voice. Later he took out my mobile from my lower pant pocket and started running away,” Maan said in his complaint to the police.

Soon Maan raised an alarm, alerting few passersby who managed to chase and stop Kumar. A PCR call was made and Kumar was arrested on the spot.

The prosecution told the court that Kumar be provided maximum punishment as per law.

The counsel, appearing for Kumar, submitted that the court take lenient view towards Kumar as he is the sole bread winner for his family consisting of his wife, two minor daughters, three un-married sisters and his mother.