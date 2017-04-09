Delhi: Man held for raping six-year-old girl on Holi

Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Holi. Mantram, police said, had been on the run for last one month.

The matter came to light after a man filed a complaint saying his daughter was missing. “We were noting down details of the girl, when she walked towards the house in a semi conscious state. She was immediately admitted to AIIMS as she complained of abdominal pain. During treatment, we were told that she was sexually abused. Her statement was then recorded,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east).

The girl told the police that she was playing in a nearby park, when Mantram approached her and told her to accompany him. He took her to an unknown place in a white Gramin Seva vehicle and sexually assaulted her. Following her statement and result of the medical examination, a case of rape was registered.

Following the girl’s inputs, the police checked all the Gramin Seva vehicles were checked, and a massive exercise was undertaken to identify the scene of crime using the land marks conveyed by the victim.

“Seven to eight localities were identified and a door-to-door survey was conducted. This exercise continued for 15 days. All the factory workers were verified and drivers of all the Gramin Seva vehicles operating in the route were examined. Thereafter, a poster for identification of the suspect were also published in the area,” Baaniya said.

With the help of local intelligence, the police team zeroed in on Mantram and the scene of crime was established. An informer tipped off the police that the man worked as a labourer at Paratha Point in Nehru Place and was not seen after Holi.

“The beat staff and investigating teams gathered human intelligence and raids were conducted at several places. Mantram was then arrested. Further investigation in the matter is underway,” Baaniya said.