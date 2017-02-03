Delhi: Man impersonating a doctor arrested at AIIMS

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for impersonating a doctor and treating patients, hospital authorities confirmed.

Ritaj Tripathi, a resident of Varanasi, was caught red-handed with a stethoscope in the emergency ward of AIIMS checking the patients. He he was trying to get patients admitted in the hospital.

“Today at about 12:30 p.m a fake doctor, named Ritaj Tripathi, resident of Varanasi, was caught red-handed in the emergency ward of AIIMS. With a stethoscope around his neck, he was seen checking the patients. He was unmasked while trying to arrange admission of a patient in the emergency ward,” said a complaint copy issued by the security officer of AIIMS.

According to the hospital, Tripathi claimed to be a doctor working at AIIMS and used to bring patients for treatment.

“It seems he was running the illegal business of making money from patients,” said the statement.

AIIMS said that Tripathi, on a number of occasions earlier, had introduced himself as a doctor.

According to AIIMS, when Tripathi was asked why he had conned patients and if he had actual medical knowledge, he said that he was not a medical doctor but a yoga graduate from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Tripathi has written a letter to the hospital administration, admitting his mistake.

This is second such case of impersonation in the last two weeks. Earlier, a 37-year-old imposter was arrested at Safdarjung Hospital claiming to be an associate professor at AIIMS Trauma Centre in the orthopaedics department and had forced resident doctors to admit patients.