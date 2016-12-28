Delhi: Man pledges donates organs before committing suicide

A 66-year-old from South West Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 22 allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday and in a note requested his organs be donated to All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

He thanked doctors and police officials in advance.

In his suicide note, the deceased, who has been identified as Prahlad Narayan Mishra, said “he is tired of life.”

The man committed suicide in his apartment by using a cloth to hang himself from a ceiling fan, a senior police official said.

His wife and his son, who used to live with him, rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased was a retired civil engineer, who had worked as an advisor with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and some five-star hotels.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, two of whom are in the United States of America.