Delhi MCD polls: Delimitation will not help solve Mustafabad’s problems

The delimitation of municipal wards in the Capital has cleared the speculation that east Delhi’s Mustafabad assembly constituency, with a total population of 3,11,501, won’t be divided into five wards. It will continue to have four wards with each one having an average population of 77,875 — the highest in all 272 wards in Delhi.

Of the total number of wards, the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations have 104 wards each while East Delhi Municipal Corporation will get 64 wards. The delimitation step was carried out on the basis of the 2011 census and to ensure that each ward has an average population of 60,000 (plus or minus 10%-15%) people.

Considering the population of the area, it was expected that another ward will be made to share the burden from other four wards — Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar East and Nehru Vihar.

“We had recommended an increase in the number of wards and there was a lot of discussion on this issue. But the final outcome remained the same,” said Parveen, local councillor from Mustafabad.

On Tuesday, the DSEC notified the delimitation of municipal wards, paving the way for the elections to the municipal corporations. The polls are likely to be held in April.

A majority of areas in the fours wards are unauthorised and civic issues such as damaged roads, overflowing drainage, water logging on roads and poor sanitary conditions bother residents.

“First of all, no development has happened in our area for past decade and now that work for laying sewer lines has started, its quality is so bad that I don’t think that it will survive for even two years. The roads are damaged and we are bound to live in hell-like situation. I had pursued the councillor several times to get help but nothing happened,” Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Bhagat Vihar, said.

Usha Devrani Shastri, local councillor from the area, said the work is done by the irrigation and flood control department, Delhi government, and so she can’t do anything. She can’t spend money on any development work here considering it is an unauthorised colony.

“I completely agree with the residents’ complaints but in the whole constituency, 90% of colonies are unauthorised and the local councillors have no right to do any development work here. Things are going to be difficult for me as more area has been added to my ward after delimitation,” she said.

She said majority of the work is being done by DSIIDC and I&FC department and they don’t even discuss the project before implementing it. “A few years back, the departments had constructed drains and roads in patches, leaving them uneven. As a result massive water logging happens in low lying areas. Drains are always overflowing,” she added.

Parveen said increasing the wards will not serve any purpose unless the municipal corporation is allowed to carry out development works in unauthorised areas.

“Ours is among the most backward area in this constituency and for years infrastructure facilities have not been improved in comparison to neighbouring authorised colonies like Sagarpur, Chauhan Pur and Mahalakshmi Enclave. Though things have started moving with the interest of local MLA and councillor but still a lot of work needs to be done including proper streetlights, roads in area,” Jai Narayan, a resident of Rama Garden said.