Delhi Metro, bus services to be curtailed on Republic Day

Metro commuters will have to face certain restrictions on Republic Day as services will be partially curtailed as part of the security arrangements on Thursday. The routes of DTC buses have also been changed.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 6am till 12 noon. At Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg (erstwhile Race Course) Metro stations, entry and exit will remain closed from 8.45am to 12 noon.

“The Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 (HUDA City Center to Samaipur Badli) and Line 6 (Faridabad to ITO). On Line 3 (Dwarka Sector 2 to Noida City Centre) and Line 4 (Vaishali to Yamuna Bank), train services will be stopped at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan Metro stations during the period when parade passes under Tilak Bridge. However, the actual time of stoppage of train movement will be on receipt of directions from New Delhi Police Control Room,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

During this time, trains will run in three short loops — Noida City Centre to Indraprastha, Vaishali to Yamuna Bank and Dwarka Sector 21 to Barakhamba Road. For the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will not be available from 2pm to 6.30pm. However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (ITO/Mandi House to Badarpur/Escorts Mujesar) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6.30pm.

The ITO station will also remain closed from 9.30am to 12 noon. During this period,all train services of the Violet Line will terminate at Mandi House. “From start of revenue service till 9.30 am, services at ITO will be normal though entry/exit of passengers will be facilitated only through Gate number 1 and 5 of the station. Other gates of the station will remain closed. Normal services at ITO station will be resumed from 12pm,” the official added.

In addition, all Metro parking lots will remain closed till 2pm on January 26.

Routes of DTC have also been altered. Buses coming from Shanti Path bound for Connaught Circus/New Delhi Railway Station will run via Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road roundabout, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Circus. Return journey will be via Bhagat Singh Marg and Peshwa Road.

Buses coming from Africa Avenue-Vinay Marg bound for Connaught Circus/New Delhi Station and further will run via Panchsheel Marg, Simon Boulivar Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road roundabout, Park Street, Mandir Marg Panch Kuian Road/Link Road.