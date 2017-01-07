Metro phase IV, planned to bring Outer Delhi closer, gets AAP govt clearance

The Delhi Metro is set to add 104km to its network after the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet on Friday gave the much-awaited clearance to the six-line fourth phase that will boost connectivity to the Capital’s outskirts, the airport and south Delhi.

The Delhi government had in May given in-principal approval but the Centre returned the file, as it didn’t make a provision for the project’s funding.

The cabinet cleared the financial arrangement and in six years, the Metro would have six more lines, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

The project will cost Rs 50,000 crore. Usually 70% of the funds come through loan and the remaining 30% cost is borne equally by the Delhi government and the Centre.

Janakpuri (West)-RK Ashram Marg: 28.92km Stations: Krishna Park Extn, Keshopur, Meera Bagh, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi Chowk, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur, Mukarba Chowk, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Rajpura, GG Sabji Mandi, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim, RK Ashram Marg Tughlakabad-Terminal 1 (Aerocity): 20.20km Stations: Tughlakabad, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, Anandmayee Marg Junction, Tigri, Khanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Saket G Block, Saket, Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, Kishangarh, Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj (Sec-D), Mahipalpur, Delhi Aerocity, Terminal 1 Rithala-Narela: 21.73km Stations: Rohini Sec 26, Sec 31, Sec 32, Sec 36, Sec 37, Barwala, Pooth Khurd, Bawana Industrial Area 1, Bawana Industrial Area 2, Bawana, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanpath, New Sanath Colony, Anaj Mandi, Narela Inderlok-Indraprastha 12.57km Stations: Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, IG Stadium, Indraprastha Mukundpur-Maujpur: 12.54 km Stations: Burari Crossing, Jagatpur Village, Surghat, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Maujpur Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block: 7.96 km Stations: Saket-G Block, Sheikh Sarai, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj, Lajpat Nagar

“We are now future oriented and lines have been planned in the areas where traffic is expected to grow,” Sisodia said. The DMRC would submit a progress report to the cabinet every month. Once the Centre’s gives all-clear, the project would be completed in six years.

The six lines are -- Rithala –Narela, Inderlok–Indraprastha, Tughlakabad–Aerocity, Lajpat Nagar– Saket G-Block, Janakpuri (west)-RK Ashram and Mukundpur-Maujpur.

While sending the file to the Centre in May, the Delhi government said the fund commitment would be cleared by the cabinet later. The Centre returned the file but after Friday’s nod, it would be sent back to the urban development for final approval after which tenders will be called for construction work.

Phase 4 network is expected to have a daily ridership of 850,000. These lines, in addition to the 140km being added in Phase 3, will decongest central and southern parts of the city.

Phase 3 will get operational in a staggered manner. The first launch is expected sometime later this month and the last in September.

The new lines will expand the Metro network to 434km and 308 stations. The daily ridership is likely to go up to 6.3 million from the current 2.8 million.