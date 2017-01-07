Delhi metro to use e-rickshaws for last-mile connectivity

To improve last-mile connectivity, Delhi Metro is going to launch a new fleet of e-rickshaws where commuters could pay for their trips through metro smart cards.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which currently runs feeder buses for first and last mile connectivity, will partner with e-rickshaw operators as an alternate medium of transportation. Under phase 1 of the project, stretches in the national capital region (NCR) have been identified where new e-rickshaws would run on specified routes and at rates set by the DMRC.

“It’s the first time we are moving beyond feeder buses. All operational metro stations in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon will have dedicated e-rickshaws that will provide short loop services covering 3-4 kms routes. The three-wheelers will begin 10 minutes before and after departure of the first and last Metro train from their respective stations,” a Metro official said.

The e-rickshaws will have in-built CCTV cameras and GPS tracking system to ensure added safety for passengers, especially for women commuters. The vehicle will also be equipped with first-aid boxes and fire extinguishers. The operators will also offer payment integration with us, through metro smart cards.

The move is aimed at mitigating the mushrooming of unorganized transport mediums like e-rickshaws and Gramin Sewa services in Delhi-NCR, which not only block the entry-exit points of Metro stations, but also creates pollution.

“Feeder services with e-vehicles will facilitate the hub-and-spoke concept as there are places where feeder buses or other buses cannot have access because of narrow roads,” the official added.

Fares for each journey would begin from Rs 10 for the first two kilometers, Rs 15 for a distance of more than 2km but up to 3km, R 20 for more than 3km and up to 4km and so on. However, if at any point fresh fares are notified by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), then that would be applicable.

Besides, DMRC will also provide charging points for the battery operated three wheelers at around 30 stations Pratap Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Keshav Puram, Vishwavidyalaya, Ghitorni, Guru Dronacharaya, Indraprastha, Pragati Maidan, Tagore Garden, Subhash Nagar and Dwarka. “Space of around 50 square metre per station will be provided to agencies for provision of e-charging facility at the metro stations,” another official said.