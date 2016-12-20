Delhi: 5-year-old girl raped by 55-year-old man in Taimoor Nagar

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar area on Monday afternoon.

Police said the accused has been identified as Mukhtar Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal. He was working as a security guard in New Friends Colony.

The incident took place around 2 pm in the slum locality when Sheikh took the girl to her home on the pretext of chocolate. Police said the accused and girl’s parents live nearby.

Victim’s mother was busy with domestic chores, while the girl was playing outside. Shiekh quitely took the girl to him house as his family members were not there.

He later let her off and on reaching home the victim was not able to speak to her parents. Police said her parents noticed change in her behaviour. She was frightened and narrated her ordeal to his parents.

Neighbourers also came to know about the incident and Sheikh was beaten up by them. However, police team also reached the spot when a call was made to them.

The accused was arrested from the spot and case of rape was registered against him. Police recorded the statement and girl was sent for medical examination.

Police said a case of rape was registered at New Friends Colony police station. During questioning he confessed to the crime after which they produced him the court where he was granted judicial custody.

Sheikh has a family having two children aged 18 and 21. He has been living near to the girl’s family for the last three years, police said.