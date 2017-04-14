Delhi municipal elections: Swaraj India promises pollution free India

Swaraj India on Friday released its manifesto titled ‘Saaf Dil, Saaf Dilli’ for the April 23 municipal elections -- the first electoral outing for the newly-formed party.

Prominent among the promises made by the Yogendra Yadav-led party are adopting a scientific approach in garbage collection by segregating waste at source, installing CCTV cameras at dumping sites, night sweeping, regularisation of jobs of sanitation workers and building public toilets.

“It is for the first time that a party is fighting elections on environmental issues. We are presenting a realistic manifesto with a focus on how to make Delhi pollution free,” Yadav said.

The party manifesto also says that liquor stores located in residential areas will be shut if most of the women residents complain against it. However, it did not make it clear how it will be done since excise department is run by the Delhi government and not municipalities.

The manifesto says that, if the party comes to power, the corporations will regularly collect and segregate garbage. Even garbage dumps or dhalaos will have separate bins for different kinds of waste.

“It will be ensured taht maximum garbage is recycled and reused and not just dumped at the landfills. With the help of rag-pickers and waste collectors, dry garbage will be separated and recycled. Construction debris will be used for road construction,” party spokesperson Anupam said.

To curb pollution, the party plans restrictions on builders and help RWAs in planting more trees.

The party manifesto said it will come up with ‘mission dengue’ so that mosquito breeding is prevented round the year and prompt diagnosis and free treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

A control room for rainwater drainage is also part of the manifesto.

“All public places and parks will have toilets for women. Licenses will be issued to vendors and areas will be assigned to them for their businesses,” he said.

The party also promised construction of new multi-storey parking lots.