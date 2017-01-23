Delhi: New bridge at Sahyog Apartments to benefit Mayur Vihar Phase-1 residents

Mayur Vihar Phase-1 residents will be able to skip the Metro construction site and save 15 minutes of commuting time as PWD completed a bridge connecting the area with the Noida Link Road.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the bridge in his constituency and it is expected to benefit the residents of Sahyog, Hindustan Times, IFS and other apartments.

At present, commuters have to come to the Phase-1 station to get on to the Noida Link Road. Commuters going towards Akshardham can also use this bridge, and then take a U-turn from under the Phase-I flyover.

“The 32-meter bridge has been completed in a year without the help of any consultant. The bridge starts from Sahyog Apartment and connects the Noida Link Road. This will help commuters have a signal-free ride to south Delhi as it will be connected to Barapullah Phase-3, which will connect Mayur Vihar to Lodhi Road and Sarai Kale Khan,” said a PWD official.

The project cost Rs 9.8 crore. Solar lights are installed on the stretch, so there will be no cost of power consumption.

“Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station has become the main choke point. Since construction of second station is at the same location, the area has become congested. Now, commuters can avoid that side with the three-lane bridge becoming operational from Tuesday,” the official added.

Once Barapullah Phase-3 is completed, the bridge will also help Mayur Vihar Phase-1 residents to use it for a signal-free ride between south and east Delhi.

However, the construction of Barapullah Phase-3 (Sarai Kale Khan-Mayur Vihar-I) has been delayed by five months. PWD officials said it cannot be completed before May 2018.

The corridor is expected to reduce travel time by an hour and decongest Ring Road and NH-24 as motorists will have a signal-free ride from Mayur Vihar to INA market.

Barapullah flyover is Delhi’s first-ever elevated corridor and was commissioned during the Commonwealth Games when an elevated road from Sarai Kale Khan to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium was made operational.