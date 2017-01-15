Delhi nursery admission: Upper age limit info on govt website confuses parents

Parents seeking nursery admission under economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) are confused about the age-limit criterion after a goof up by the directorate of education (DOE) on its website.

While DOE in its guidelines said there is no upper age limit, the frequently asked question (FAQ) section on its website mentions upper age limit as four years for nursery admission under EWS and DG categories.

On January 9, DOE issued guidelines for admission under EWS/DG categories at entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi and said the minimum age limit for the children as on March 31, 2017, should be at least three years.

However, when parents checked the DOE website to seek answers regarding the admission process, they found the confusing information.

“My domestic help asked me to fill the form on her behalf for her daughter. She is turning 4 years this April, but the FAQ said the child should not be more than four years old. But I had heard there is no upper age limit,” said Mayur Vihar resident Jay Sharma.

DOE officials said the website was not been updated due to which the information uploaded last year was showing. “Last year, we had set an upper age limit but it was later challenged in the high court. As of today, there is no upper age limit. The website will be updated with correct information at the earliest,” officials said.

Sumit Vohra, who runs an online portal admissionsnursery.com, said the portal received many queries on this problem. “Parents are confused as the DOE website is giving them different information for same issue. DOE should immediately correct it,” he said.

Every school keeps 25% seats reserved for EWS/DG category. The online and centralised admission process for the category started last year. Then, too, parents faced problems such as glitches with the software, especially in finding the schools in the location. Last year, the government had to conduct three rounds of admission to fill the seats. This year, too, the admission for the category is starting almost a week after the general category.