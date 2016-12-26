Delhi Police arrest three for robbing cash van, Rs 9 lakh recovered

A week after three unidentified bikers robbed a cash van outside an ATM outlet in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have solved the daylight robbery case, the first such crime after demonetisation.

The three men have been arrested and Rs 9 lakh were recovered from them. All three are residents of trans-Yamuna localities and were previously involved in similar crimes. One of them has been identified as Bittu.

Omvir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that the three were arrested on Sunday from different parts of Delhi on a tip off received by the investigating team. The crime took place around 2.30 pm on Monday last when the Brinks Security cash van had come to replenish an SBI ATM on Patparganj Road in E-block.

Police said the robbers had looted Rs 10 lakh from the cash van that had reached outside the ATM outlet to replenish cash in the ATM machine. The cash van staff initially told police that the robbed amount was Rs 5 lakh.

In the FIR, the police mentioned robbery of Rs 5 lakh only. But in their supplementary statement, the cash replenishment company officials informed police that they checked their records and found that the looted amount was Rs 10 lakh.

Police said, Abdul Kadir, a cash custodian from the bank, took out a bag full of money from the van and was walking towards the ATM when three men on a bike snatched it from him. The robbed money was all in new currency notes of Rs 2, 000 and Rs 500. Although he tried to resist, one of the assailants fired thrice to threaten him and managed to snatch the bag.

One of the robbers was wearing a helmet and the others two had their faces muffled, police said. Police said the robbers were on a Bajaj Pulsar bike. They said the gunman who was accompanying the van staff also fired in retaliation but the robbers escaped.

CCTV footage from the area showed that the bike reached the spot following the van. As soon as the van reached near the ATM, the bike came closer to the van.