Delhi Police head constable shoots himself on Supreme Court premises

A Delhi Police head constable posted in the security unit allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol in the premises of the Supreme Court on Monday morning, police said.

Head Constable Chander Pal was deployed in Supreme Court security team since April 2014.

No suicide note was found and police suspect that Pal could have been under stress due to personal and family reasons.

BK Singh, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said that the unfortunate incident took place around 8 am in the security booth at G-gate of the apex court.

“Head Constable Chander Pal shot himself in his chest using the service pistol. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on admission,” said the DCP.

According to the DCP, Pal was in the morning shift duty, from 7 am to 1 pm. His family members were informed about the incident. “We are trying to find out if Pal was under stress and what forced him to take his own life,” added Singh. A probe has been initiated.