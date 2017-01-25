Delhi police need 54k more personnel to improve policing

The Delhi Police, one of the largest metropolitan police forces in the world with a current strength of 76,000, requires an additional 54,482 posts to improve policing in the capital.

But only 14,753 new posts have been cleared by the home ministry and that too is pending approval by the “competent authority”. The police have been facing criticism for rising crime, particularly against women.

As per Delhi Police’s official website, a total of 1,981 rape cases were registered as on November last year, a decrease from 2,017 rape cases for the same period in 2015 .

The Delhi High Court, hearing a public interest litigation on women safety and recruitment of additional cops in Delhi after the December 16, 2012 gang rape, on Wednesday asked the Centre and police to submit a status report on when the new appointments will be made and what happened to the remaining proposals.

The court is looking to separate crime investigation and law and order duty of the police.

On the pilot project of PCR vans comprising all-woman staff, especially in vulnerable areas, the police said since they had no sanctioned posts of female drivers, women personnel who could be deployed after training were being identified.

331 women police officers with weapons have been deployed in PCR vans all over Delhi.

On additional telephone lines, the police said they required 100 active and 30 overflow lines. They said heavy flow of calls during festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Eid, etc, were handled by 40 overflow lines to reduce load on the system.

On digitisation of Malkhanas, it said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) was developing a software for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System and its “bug free” version was likely to be out by March end.

Data entry of all records of Malkhana has started. About 42,500 entries have been done but it will take another six to seven months to complete digitization of the remaining 4.75 lakh case properties .