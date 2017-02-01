Delhi Police seizes 15,000 bottles of illicit liquor meant for poll-bound UP

Delhi Police seized over 15,000 quarter bottles of illicit liquor in south west Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 2 on Wednesday morning.

The liquor was being transported to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in a tempo. The police received a tip-off after which they started checking vehicles in the area. The tempo was intercepted around 5 am.

“The tempo was coming from Dwarka mor side. On searching it, we found at least 300 cartons each containing 50 quarter bottles of Haryana-made illicit liquor. The tempo driver was arrested,” said a senior police officer.

The driver was identified as Naresh (22), a resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi, who is already involved in three cases of bootlegging. During interrogation, Naresh told police that the liquor from Haryana was being transported to supply in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls begin on February 11.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Dwarka South police station and further investigation is in progress.

