Delhi residents get respite from biting cold as minimum temperature rises

Delhi residents got a much-needed respite from the biting cold and blinding fog on Monday as the minimum temperature climbed to 8.9 degrees Celsius early in the morning, and visibility was recorded at 800 metres.

Delhi on Saturday recorded its lowest temperature of the season with the mercury dipping to 3.2 degrees celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

Officials at the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) had predicted that it would get a little warmer in the national capital owing to changing wind patterns and other weather phenomena like western disturbances.

With the colder westerly and northwesterly winds coming to a halt in the city, temperatures have been climbing, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read | Delhi temperature drop continues: City records coldest January 12 in five years

On Monday, the RWFC expects the temperature to rise as high as 23 degrees Celsius during the day. The expected minimum and maximum temperatures are both a notch above the season’s normal average.

The IMD said the minimum temperature will not drop below six degrees Celsius during the week and that the maximum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Though Delhi was fog free on Monday, with visibility rising to 1200 m in some parts of the city and never dropping below 800 m, train operations were affected owing to dense fog in adjoining areas.

According to railway officials, 17 inbound trains were reported to be running late, six rescheduled and two cancelled until 9am.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were unaffected.

Read | Delhi temperature drops to 4 degrees Celsius on coldest day this winter

Several states, including Delhi, were left freezing as a severe cold wave gripped northern India last week.

Srinagar, which experienced the coldest night of the season last Saturday as the mercury settled at a low of -6.8 degrees, recorded a low of -2.3 degrees Celsius in the night which is an increase of over four degrees.

According to Skymetweather, the Indian base research camp in Antarctica Bharati recorded a minimum temperature of -2.2 degrees Celsius, making Srinagar even colder than the ice-bound polar region.

Leh town in Ladakh was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir as the mercury settled at a low of -13.7 degrees Celsius.