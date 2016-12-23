Delhi RWAs, traders say improve public transport

The resident bodies and traders associations feel that the government’s suggestion to provide proof of available parking space for registration of a new vehicle may help in reducing the parking chaos but the Centre must also focus on improving public transport in such a case.

In a bid to decongest delhi, urban development minister Venkiah Naidu made the suggestion at an event on Thursday.

To find parking is the biggest challenge, particularly in residential areas, said Ashok Puri, president of GK-II RWA. “People buy cars mindlessly without thinking about place for parking them. It is important to stop such people. But at the same time it is also important that the government should work on improving the public transport facility and last-mile connectivity in Delhi so that more and more people give up private vehicles.”

Sanjay Bhargava, a trader in Chandni Chowk, said, “The purpose of charging the ‘one-time parking fee’ from shopkeepers is to develop parking facilities near commercial areas. But unfortunately the corporation has failed to provide sufficient number of parking lots. As a result people park cars on roadsides.”

However, North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials claim that they are constructing parking lots wherever land is available.

Vinay Jain, a resident of south Delhi said, “The decision would help in putting a cap over the unrestricted sale of vehicles. Due to parking crunch, people end up fighting in busy market areas.”

Anil Sharma, another resident said, “Every man wishes to buy a car at some point in his life and if there’s no parking space, then it might prove to be an obstacle especially for people living in congested areas.”