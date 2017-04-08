Delhi’s Boat Club area to get smallest police station in the country

A new police station will soon be set up at the Boat Club area, located in the heart of New Delhi district. A proposal regarding this has been floated by the Delhi Police, and is expected to be approved soon.

Once realised, this would be the 191st police station in Delhi and the smallest in India in terms of area. It will also be the only police station that will not cover any residential area.

“India Gate, Rajpath, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Boat Club area, Le Meridian and Masala Library will fall under its jurisdiction,” a police official said.

According to sources, the proposal was made after senior officers conducted a review of the security and policing in New Delhi district, and suggested certain structural changes.

The Boat Club area holds several events, including marathons, Yoga Day etc that attract VVIPs. (Picture courtesy: Delhi govt)

The Boat club area is a high security zone where police visibility is must. The area holds several events including marathons, Yoga Day, rallies that attract VVIPs, and hence, merit special arrangements, sources said.

Also, a lot of VIP routes are scheduled in the area throughout the day, because of which staff from Parliament Street and other police stations has to be deployed. The police officials felt that Rajpath, India Gate and Boat Club areas require special attention in terms of security, and hence, a police station should be established in the vicinity, sources said.

“It will be a small police station with limited staff. Since this police station will not have any residential buildings and market places under it, their major responsibility would be to intensify patrolling in the high security zone. It is a big step in reinforcing the strict security arrangements in the area,” a police source said.

Sources said that a small control room will also be set up in the police station, where feeds from across CCTV cameras will be received and a team will be given the responsibility to monitor the feeds real time.