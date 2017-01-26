Delhi’s first govt model school has audio-visual aids, swanky classes and a gym

The Delhi government launched the first of its 54 model schools, which has audio-visual teaching aids, projectors in classrooms and a swanky building on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had in 2015 announced that it will turn 54 of its schools as a pilot project to bring government schools at par with private schools.

While all the shortlisted schools are undergoing renovation, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue was the first to be completed.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Manish Sidodia with students of the first model school Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

“Students will have access to top-class infrastructure. This convenience is just a step towards quality education not the ultimate goal. It is the quality that matters more than basic convenience,” Sisodia said at the inauguration.

The Delhi government aims to provide basic facilities like decent furniture, projectors, RO drinking water and clean toilets at these 54 model schools.

This effort is a part of the ambitious project “Chunauti 2018” in which the AAP government aims to improve infrastructure of government schools while imparting basic skills like reading, writing and learning with trained teachers and an education makeover.

Officials said that schools were selected to become part of the pilot project after the principals submitted proposals on how they plan to improve their schools.

The directorate of education had started a special programme under which experts are teaching students music, dance (classical and contemporary), theatre, fine arts (including craft), creative writing and photography.

However, the government schools teachers’ association (GSTA) claimed there is a lot to be done to improve the quality of education at government schools. “In this particular school, there are 68 positions out of which 20 are vacant. If this is the situation of a model school, imagine what is the condition in the rest of the schools,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, secretary GSTA.

The first upgraded model Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Manish Sidodia at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

