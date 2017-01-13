Delhi’s historic Mughal-era gardens to be redeveloped

Historical Mughal-era gardens — Roshanara Bagh and Qudsia Bagh in North Delhi — will be redeveloped as the Union tourism ministry has agreed to fund the projects. The redevelopment of both the sites was conceived long ago, however, no development has taken place in this regard so far.

The decision came after a joint visit to these monuments and their vicinity by Union science and technology minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and tourism and culture minister Dr Mahesh Sharma on Friday.

According to an official of the science and technology ministry, with the funds provided by the tourism ministry, a cafeteria, facilities like public convenience and garbage recycling units will be created in two gardens. “The tourism ministry will allocate ₹10 and four crore for Roshanara Bagh and Qudsia Bagh, respectively, for their beautification, upkeep of monuments, cafeteria, playgrounds, benches, dustbins and garbage recycling units. The cricket pitch at Roshanara Bagh will also be refurbished,” said the official.

The joint visit was initiated by Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is also the area MP.

Earlier, the ministers went to Chandni Chowk to take stock of the redevelopment project of Shahjahanabad. They visited other monuments and historical sites — Town Hall, Tripolia Gate (near Rana Pratap Bagh), Naini Lake in Model Town area — which come under Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

Officials in the ministry said Vardhan also urged the tourism minister to take over the Shahjahanbad redevelopment project as it has been hanging fire for years. “The Delhi government isn’t taking these projects seriously. Hence, he requested the tourism minister to take an initiative,” the official said.

The union tourism minister also issued directions to prepare a plan to renovate and upgrade the Delhi Public Library and Hardayal Municipal Public Library situated near Chandni Chowk area. The tourism minister also instructed to prepare development plans for Naini Lake in Model Town with boating and laser lights facilities.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that the historic Town Hall of Delhi, the erstwhile headquarters of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, may be redeveloped as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial. The 150 years old structure has been lying vacant since the head office of the civic body was shifted to the civic centre in 2010. The tourism minister has already issued directions to prepare a plan in this regard.