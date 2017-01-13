Delhi’s Tihar Jail prisoners turn into journalists, churn out monthly newspapers

The pen is mightier than the sword, they have learnt, even if the lesson has come a little late.

Tihar Jail inmates have launched a number of monthly newspapers, becoming journalists in their own right. While sub-jails 1 and 2 have already published their papers – Shakti Times (Power Times) and Karagar Samachar (Jail News) – the remaining seven are awaiting clearance for their publications from the prison headquarters.

Each newspaper, distributed in prison and official circles, has a circulation of around 100 copies.

The jail’s editorial teams boast of prominent names such as former assistant commissioner SS Rathi and inspector Anil Kumar – convicted in the 1997 killing of a businessman in the infamous Connaught Place fake encounter case. Bhupinder Singh Bisht, bodyguard of slain liquor baron Ponty Chadha, is also a part of the ‘creative team’. He has penned several poems on the government’s demonetisation move, and a piece on introspection among prison inmates.

Others like Sunil Gorawara – a former bank manager jailed along with former Haryana speaker Satbir Singh Kadiyan in the 1991 IFFCO graft case – have made poetic contributions.

Each newspaper has four pages, and one of them is dedicated to covering monthly events at the sub-jails. Editorial team members source images shot by jail photographers from the superintendent’s office.

Shakti Times, the in-house newspaper of sub-jail 1, offers a glimpse into how the ‘prison media’ operates.

The front page item, titled ‘Ticket to Mandoli’, pertains to the shifting of prisoners to the Mandoli jail complex. The facility was constructed to ease the population woes of Tihar Jail, which accommodated 14,000 prisoners – more than twice the sanctioned number of 6,225 – until recently.

A page item 3 reports on the finals of a cricket tournament held between inmates of sub-jails 1 and 2 last month. The match was held as part of Tihar Jail’s annual winter Olympics.

Director general (prisons) Sudhir Yadav said prisoners are encouraged to publish their own newspapers, so they can express themselves in a creative manner. The editorial content is monitored by senior officers.

Subhash Chandra, superintendent of sub-jail 1, said the initiative has received a tremendous response from inmates. “Many are sending in their articles and poems. We are selecting only the best ones,” he added.