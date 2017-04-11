Delhi: School van crushes four-year-old after dropping her home

A private school van ran over a four-year-old girl in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Monday.

Anushka was a student of LKG in Universal Public School in Preet Vihar. Police said the accident took place when the van dropped the girl near her house. Her parents were not present on the spot at the time of the accident.

Anushka had got off the van when it hit her while reversing. Later, one of the passersby informed her parents, police said. The driver applied brakes when the children inside the van began shouting to alert him. However, by then Anushka had come under the wheel.

Read more

“The driver should have seen that the girl was standing nearby when he tried to reverse. The girl was standing near the left side of the vehicle. The driver moved the van without seeing her,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Omvir Singh.

When the driver came out of the van, he was cornered by passersby who informed the police. Anushka was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police was informed and a case under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC was registered against the 30-year-old van driver, Mohit, in Shakarpur police station. He was arrested on the spot.

Anushka’s father is an advocate in Karkardooma court in Delhi and mother is a homemaker.