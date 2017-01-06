Delhi schools, parents fear delay in board exams may hit college admissions

The upcoming assembly elections in five states are likely to coincide with the exams of class X and XII. Though the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations, has decided to reschedule the exams, the CBSE is still working on the date sheet.

Schools hope there will be no conflict in the dates. The election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are scheduled between February 4 to March 8 and the results will be declared on March 11.

A CBSE official said the dates will be released soon after due consideration. CBSE usually conducts exams across the country from March 1. Exams for all regions are always conducted at the same time though the results may be staggered.

“Practical exams conducted in the school are over by February and the theory exams generally start from March 1. So there may not be much of an overlap,” said Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal Springdales School Pusa Road.

Another principal, however, said that the college admission schedule may be affected if CBSE decides to delay the exams.

Parents are anxious too. “This is the last leg of preparation and we are looking forward to the date sheet now. It only adds to our anxiety if the wait gets longer,” said Simmi Shukla whose daughter is preparing for class XII exams. “I hope they give enough number of days between exams to prepare,” she said.